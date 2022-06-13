Jun 13, 2022 / 09:40PM GMT

Matthew Carlisle Sykes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Right. Thanks, everybody, for joining us. My name is Matt Sykes. I'm the life science tools and diagnostics analyst at Goldman Sachs. And today, we have the pleasure of hosting Veracyte, CEO, Marc Stapley; and Chief Financial Officer, Rebecca Chambers. Thank you. Marc and Rebecca, for being here today. Really appreciate it.



Marc A. Stapley - Veracyte, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks for having us.



Rebecca Chambers - Veracyte, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you for having us.



Matthew Carlisle Sykes - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Maybe Marc, Rebecca, maybe will kind of set the -- help you set the stage for us, maybe some introductory comments about the year so far? And then maybe, Marc, this is probably about your 1-year anniversary, so maybe some highlights as you reflect back on your first year at Veracyte.



Marc A. Stapley