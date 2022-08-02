Q2 2022 Veracyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Veracyte Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Shayla Gorman, Director of Investor Relations.
Shayla Gorman - Veracyte, Inc. - Director of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our second quarter 2022 financial results. With me today are Marc Stapley, Veracyte's Chief Executive Officer; Rebecca Chambers, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Tina Nova, President of our U.S. CLIA business; and Dr. Giulia Kennedy, Global Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer.
Veracyte issued a press release earlier this afternoon detailing our second quarter 2022 financial results. This news release, along with a business and financial presentation, is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at veracyte.com.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various
