Q4 2022 Veracyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Veracyte Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ms. Shayla Gorman. Ms. Gorman, please begin.



Shayla Gorman - Veracyte, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for a discussion of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. With me today are Marc Stapley, Veracyte's Chief Executive Officer; Rebecca Chambers, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Tina Nova. Veracyte issued a press release earlier this afternoon detailing our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. This release, along with the business and financial presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at veracyte.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various statements that we may make during this call will include forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements