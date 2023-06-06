Veracyte Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 01:40PM GMT

Andrew Brackman - William Blair & Company, LLC - Analyst



Joining us today is the team from Veracyte. We have CEO Marc Stapley; and in the back, we have CFO Rebecca Chambers; and then Director of Investor Relations, Shayla Gorman. Thanks for being here.



So the format of this session will be a formal presentation. And then we if we have extra time, we'll do some moderated Q&A. The breakout for the room will be in [Jennie B].



And then finally, for a complete list of research disclosures and potential conflicts of interest, please visit williamblair.com. So with that all the way, I'll turn it over to Marc. Thanks, Marc.



Marc Stapley - Veracyte, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone. It's a real pleasure to be here and thank you for having us back again this year.



I'm going to take you through a few slides and talk about Veracyte business and the progress we've been making. Before I do that, let me move to the next slide and just let you know that we fixed, and we're making forward-looking statements.