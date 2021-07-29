Seplat Energy PLC Capital Markets Day 2021 Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Carl Franklin - Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for coming. Welcome to the First Capital Markets Day of the newly renamed Seplat Energy Plc. I want to welcome you all in person, on the phone lines and on the webcast. Thank you very much for coming.



I'm especially grateful that people have actually turned up in person. I'm kind of expecting that this -- hoping or dreading that this will turn out like that scene towards the end of The Big Short, where everyone's phones start going ping, ping, ping. We've already had one of the team got pinged yesterday, but luckily, she tested negative today and is able to be here. But that's great. But thank you very much. Perhaps this is a return to in-person Investor Relations, which is great. Soon we'll be racking up the air miles, I think, for the road shows and everything. But thank you for joining us.



As you will have seen, we released results for the first 6 months of 2021 this morning. You'll have also seen that we announced we're being joined by a new director, Emma FitzGerald. I