Feb 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Seplat Energy Plc presentation. My name is Natalie, and I will be the operator for your call this morning. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Roger Brown, CEO. Please go ahead.



Roger Thompson Brown - Seplat Energy Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call. We're just going to run through the slide deck which we put on our website this morning, to announce and go through the detail on the -- our acquisition we announced this morning, which is obviously Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited. I'm in the room in Lagos joined by our CFO, Emeka Onwuka, and then I have our Technical Director online in London, Gary Thompson. So I'm just going to take us through the slides, and then we are going to bring others in for the Q&A. So if you turn to Slide 1 which we just set out the acquisition summary.



And okay, so on Slide 1 basically Mobil Producing Nigeria is a shallow-water business of ExxonMobil. It's been in Nigeria, I guess, for 60 years. And it's