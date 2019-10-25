Q3 2019 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO



Welcome, everybody, to Verkkokauppa.com's Q3 presentation. If you have any questions, please send them to us through [email protected], and the questions will be read out loud at the end of the presentation in the Q&A section, either by me or our CFO, Mikko Forsell, who's also joining us here today.



In my -- today's agenda, I will firstly go through some highlights out of the morning's report. Then I will give our insight throughout the rest of the year and maybe next years to come. And then at the end, we will have a short summary and questions, if there are any.



Few highlights out of the morning's report. First of all, revenue, obviously, most important topic. Revenues stood at EUR 121 million, with a growth of 3%, which is a bit less than we were having before in the quarters, but still outgrowing the market slightly. So we can be pleased about that.



The second thing and the major change to the first half of the year is the profitability. The EBIT stood strong at EUR 4.3 million. And there was actually a growth of 17% to