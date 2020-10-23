Q3 2020 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



All right. So good morning, everybody, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com's Q3 report presentation. If you have any questions, please send them to [email protected], and all questions will be the read out loud at the end of the presentation in the Q&A section. Today, joining with me and also available for questions, CFO, Mikko Forsell.



I will start key figures, highlights from this morning's report regarding sales and profitability development. We will also give you some insight on company's development on competitive advantages and how we prepare ourselves for major international players entering probably the market. And then we will have some consumer insights as well and at the end, key takeaways and questions, if there are any.



Let's start with a few highlights. First of all, revenue, important topic for a growth company. We were able to have a growth of 7.3%. So nice growth that we've been having this far continuing almost revenue at EUR 130 million. If you look at the margin side, first of all, the gross margin was