Q1 2021 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com Q1 presentation. If you have any questions, please send them via e-mail to [email protected]. And all questions will be then answered at the end of the presentation in the Q&A section. Today, joining with me, and also available for the questions if there are any, CFO, Mikko Forsell.



In my presentation today, I will first take some highlights out of the report of this morning. I will also disclose some things about the focus areas on sustainability. And I will also give you an update on the company's strategy, which was released just earlier this year. Then our outlook and understanding of the market and market development for the further half of the year. And then at the end, we will have the questions and key takeaways.



But if I would sum up the report, I would say, a pretty good start for the year, revenue developed nicely. But I think the first highlight is the exceptional good development what we had in online channels. Online channels grew in sales of 33% the