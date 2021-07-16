Q2 2021 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com's Q2 presentation. If you have any questions, please send them during the presentation to [email protected] and all questions will be then read out loud at the end of the presentation in the Q&A section. Today, joining with me and also available for the questions CFO, Mikko Forsell.
So I will start my presentation first with the business review. Some highlights out of the report of this morning then give you some overview on the strategic development of the company and then our assumptions of consumer behavior and how market will develop going towards the end of the year. And at the end, we have key takeaways and the questions, if there are any.
So all in all, pretty much according to our expectation, solid quarter, growth continuing while providing a record-breaking operating profit for the second quarter. Growth especially coming from our online channel, which really indicates that the online shift that has been happening throughout the years before is a permanent one
