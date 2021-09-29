Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 29, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Marja Makinen - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Head of IR



Good afternoon. So this is how the pattern look like. And we empower our customers to follow their passion. Welcome to Verkkokauppa.com Capital Markets Day. My name is Marja Makinen, and I'm heading Investor Relations at Verkkokauppa.com, and I'll be your moderator here today. This is actually a very first Capital Markets Day for our company. And due to this pandemic situation, the event is arranged fully virtually and broadcasted over to you from the studio here in Helsinki.



Let's look at today's agenda. We have 5 exciting presentations from our CEO, Panu Porkka; from our Commercial Director, Vesa JÃ¤rvelÃ¤inen; CTO, Jyrki Tulokas; and CFO, Mikko Forsell. During the presentations, you will hear more about our strategy, how we are executing it and developing our business in order to grow profitably and sustainably. We'll reach our 5-year targets and create value to our stakeholders. We will also share our views, how we see e-commerce and online shopping to develop in the future and how we expect Verkkokauppa to grow its strategy. You are able to