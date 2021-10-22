Oct 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody. Great to see you, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com's Q3 presentation. If you have any questions during the presentation, please feel free to send them to [email protected], and all questions will be then read out loud and answered at the end in the Q&A section. Today joining with me and also available for the questions is, CFO, Mikko Forsell.



In my presentation today, I will start -- let's see. Well, the slides seem to be slightly stuck. But still, I will start with the highlights from the report of this morning. And then at the second part of the presentation, we will go through highlights of the company's strategy development. Perfect. Okay. Now we are all set. And then at the end, we have the Q&A with the questions.



If we start with the report, normally, the first -- or the 2 most important topics out of it, revenue development and profitability. If we start with the revenue development, first of all, it was a solid performance throughout operations, especially good performance in strategic