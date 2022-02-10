Q4 2021 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to join us and see the results for Verkkokauppa.com Q4. Today, joining with me and also available for questions, CFO, Mikko Forsell, and Head of Investor Relations, Marja Makinen.



In the first part of my presentation, we will go through the highlights out of the report of this morning. And then in the second part, we will focus on strategic development throughout the year going forward as well as how we see the market and guidance for this upcoming year. Then at the end, we will have key takeaways and questions, if there are any.



So let's kick it off. Starting with the report. Obviously, not revenue development according to our expectation. We saw a soft market and consumer demand that we didn't predict. With the consumer demand, we saw that some of the consumption was allocated partly to traveling, mostly to services and hospitality rather than products. Obviously -- the figures from past year that we are pairing against obviously had some high figures, but still the consumption not on the