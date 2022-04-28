Q1 2022 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this year's first interim report. If you have any questions during the presentation, please feel free to send them to [email protected], and the questions will be then answered at the end of the presentation in the Q&A section.



Today joining with me, and also available for questions, CFO, Mikko Forsell; and Investor Relations Manager, Marja MÃ¤kinen.



In my presentation, I will start off with the highlights from the report of this morning. And then in the second half, we will give you insight on company strategy, development and then our view on the market and consumer behavior. At the end, we will have key takeaways and then questions if there are any.



So let's start. Let's start with the report. Underlying market, obviously, not in favor and we are not pleased and happy about the outcome that we have on revenue and EBIT development. We were expecting somewhat higher.



If we start with the underlying consumer market, so what we already saw end of last year