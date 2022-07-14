Q2 2022 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



So good morning, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com's Q2 earnings presentation.



In my presentation, I will, in the first part, go through the highlights out of the report of this morning. And then in the second part, we will look how the company's strategy is evolving and also how do we see the market and the outlook for the rest of the year. Then after that, we will have short key takeaways and then questions if there are any.



But let's jump into the report. So overall, obviously, something that we can't be happy about, not according to our expectations when we look at the revenue development. If you look at the consumer market and the consumer insight at the moment in the Finnish market, the consumer confidence is at the lowest point that it has ever been since this has been reported in the Finnish landscape. And this has been continuing for 4 months now in a