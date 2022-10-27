Q3 2022 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to join Verkkokauppa.com Q3 presentation. Sorry for the short delay.



So in my presentation, I will in the first part, walk you through the highlights out of the report of this morning. And in the second part, we will concentrate on strategy execution and outlook for rest of the year. At the end of that, we will have questions if there are any. So please feel free to send them to [email protected] and questions will be then handled at the end of the presentation.



Today, joining with me and also available for questions, CFO, Mikko Forsell, and Investor Relations manager, Marja Makinen.



So let's kick it off with highlights out of the report. All in all, a tough quarter for the company in turbulent market surroundings. Overall revenue declined by 2.3%. Mainly the market turbulence impacted our consumer businesses and our e-commerce businesses, which declined by 3.5% mainly due to the uncertainties that we see in the consumer market.



Discretionary shopping is low, consumers'