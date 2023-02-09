Q4 2022 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com Q4 presentation. Today, joining with me and also available for questions, CFO, Mikko Forsell; and Investor Relations manager, Marja Makinen. So I will start my presentation with the market surroundings, then we will go through the financial performance of the company, strategy execution, outlook for this year. And then at the end of the presentation, if you have any questions, please feel free to send them to [email protected], and the questions will be then dealt at the end of the presentation.



So let's kick it off with the market environment. The market pretty much maintained challenging as it has been throughout the year. Uncertainties, especially in the consumer landscape, flavoring consumer decisions, and on top of that, we see increasing interest rates and inflation really kicking in and decreasing the purchasing power and the consumption as such.



During the last part of the year, during the season sale, we see that the consumer was quite active, but decisions were --