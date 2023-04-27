Q1 2023 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Panu Porkka - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - CEO & MD



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Verkkokauppa.com First Quarter Presentation. If you have any questions, please feel free to send them to [email protected]. And the questions will be then dealt at the end of the presentation in the Q&A section.



Today, as usual, joining with me and available for questions CFO, Mikko Forsell, and Investor Relations Manager, Marja Makinen. So in my presentation, I will first start with highlights out of the report of this morning will give you some insight on company strategy execution, the market outlook and at the end and key takeaways and questions if there are any. But let's start with the market and the environment. The big picture is pretty much unchanged, although we see slight improvements in consumer confidence in their own economics, but still the level is quite low. And if you look at the consumption and the purchasing power as such, which is the main indicator and impact also our business inflation has been ongoing for -- on a higher level. Interest rates have been going up. And there