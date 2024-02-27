Feb 27, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Next up is Alcoa, which ranks among the largest aluminum and alumina producers globally, with assets in Australia, Europe, Iceland, South America and North America. This week, Alcoa also announced that it's going to be purchasing its JV partner, Alumina Limited. And with that, today with us is President and CEO, Bill Oplinger, and I'll turn it over to you, Bill.



William F. Oplinger - Alcoa Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Katja. So as Katja said, we announced a big transaction on Sunday night. And if I'm not careful, I'm going to fall off this, but that's okay. So I figured probably a lot of questions in your mind around the transaction. So I'll talk specifically around the transaction, try to take some of the questions off the table for you, and then I'll sit down and have the fireside with Katja.



First of all, the transaction we announced that we're acquiring Alumina Limited. With the transaction ratio, Alumina Limited shareholders would own 31.25%