Mar 16, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Geoffrey Richard Carter - Sabre Insurance Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. What I know is a very hectic morning for some of you. It's almost exactly a year since we found ourselves rather unexpectedly during our results presentation by Zoom. Not really sure I've moved very far from this chair since we did the last results presentation. Certainly, the first one, I wore a normal shirt in the last year.



We're very much live and in person, as you can tell. There'll be a fine for whoever speaks while on mute. As we go through these slides, we are very conscious that COVID is not just a claims frequency issue. There's been some real human impacts, some of which have impacted us here at Sabre as well. So I think it's important to keep our presentation this morning within that context.



We're going to move through this fairly quickly. Charlie, plenty of time for questions at the end. Both similar format to normal, and we have at various points given forgoing to our internal insurance [readiness].



A few more of us speaking.