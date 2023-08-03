Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Geoffrey Richard Carter - Sabre Insurance Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
We do think this is the start of a very good upswing for Sabre, both in terms of volume and profit growth going forward. As a slight spoiler, I'm pleased to say there's no new doomsday messages coming out at this presentation. So we don't have any more bad industry news to impart as far as we are aware.
On the strategic highlights, I'm pleased to say our strategy is playing out pretty much as planned as the market hardens. It's been a long time coming but what this basically means is we are able to grow our policy volume and premium having priced correctly as other competitors need to correct prices to reflect claims inflation. So we believe we priced consistently and correctly through the last few years, others, we believe have been a bit behind the wave, we now benefit in terms of volumes as market pricing has to catch up. We're seeing very positive momentum in market pricing, which we'll talk about later.
Now claims inflation remains high. We're sticking to our previous estimate of around 10% across
Half Year 2023 Sabre Insurance Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...