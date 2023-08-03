Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Geoffrey Richard Carter - Sabre Insurance Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



We do think this is the start of a very good upswing for Sabre, both in terms of volume and profit growth going forward. As a slight spoiler, I'm pleased to say there's no new doomsday messages coming out at this presentation. So we don't have any more bad industry news to impart as far as we are aware.



On the strategic highlights, I'm pleased to say our strategy is playing out pretty much as planned as the market hardens. It's been a long time coming but what this basically means is we are able to grow our policy volume and premium having priced correctly as other competitors need to correct prices to reflect claims inflation. So we believe we priced consistently and correctly through the last few years, others, we believe have been a bit behind the wave, we now benefit in terms of volumes as market pricing has to catch up. We're seeing very positive momentum in market pricing, which we'll talk about later.



Now claims inflation remains high. We're sticking to our previous estimate of around 10% across