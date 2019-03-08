Q4 2018 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Overseas Shipholding Group Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Sam Norton, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Phil. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining Dick Trueblood, Molly Arcia, Princeton McFarland and me, for our 2018 fourth quarter earnings call.



We welcome the opportunity to provide added depth and perspective to our written public disclosures and appreciate your taking the time to listen in on this call. In our presentation today, we will be expanding on disclosures made in similar presentations in the past, and an effort to offer more commentary on the future trajectory of our business with a greater focus on the underlying potential.



Prior to beginning our review of the past quarter, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2