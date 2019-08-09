Aug 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Overseas Shipholding Group Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Norton. Please go ahead.
Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Ben. Good morning, everyone. I'm joined today by Dick Trueblood, Molly Arcia and Princeton McFarland for OSG's 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call. As always, we welcome the opportunity to provide added depth and perspective to our written public disclosures and appreciate your taking the time to listen in on this call.
Our objective remains to provide all constituents listening in on this call with a means to clearly understand the recent developments in our business as well as to offer helpful insight into its future trajectory. It is our hope that the additional information provided will bring into sharper focus the potential that we see in OSG's business model.
Prior to beginning our review of
Q2 2019 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...