Q2 2019 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Overseas Shipholding Group Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Norton. Please go ahead.



Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Ben. Good morning, everyone. I'm joined today by Dick Trueblood, Molly Arcia and Princeton McFarland for OSG's 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call. As always, we welcome the opportunity to provide added depth and perspective to our written public disclosures and appreciate your taking the time to listen in on this call.



Our objective remains to provide all constituents listening in on this call with a means to clearly understand the recent developments in our business as well as to offer helpful insight into its future trajectory. It is our hope that the additional information provided will bring into sharper focus the potential that we see in OSG's business model.



Prior to beginning our review of