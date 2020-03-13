Mar 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Overseas Shipholding Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Norton, President and CEO. Please go ahead.
Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Grant. Good morning, everyone. Given the unique circumstances affecting nearly all of the markets that we are collectively exposed to as well as the considerable uncertainties impacting our respective daily routines, I am particularly grateful to all of you for joining in on this call today. As usual, Dick Trueblood, Molly Arcia and Princeton McFarland all join me for this presentation.
We are encouraged by developments in our business since our last call, and welcome the opportunity today to provide added depth and perspective to our recent press releases and other public filings that we have made or will soon make.
Prior to beginning our review of the past
Q4 2019 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...