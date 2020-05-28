May 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Douglas D. Wheat - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, stockholders, friends and employees of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. I am Doug Wheat, Chairman of the Board. On behalf of OSG, I welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I recognize that the unprecedented circumstances impacting all of us as a result of the COVID pandemic cause us to adapt to the challenges resulting from this virus. I appreciate you joining OSG's annual meeting virtually.



Please turn to Slide 2. The slide presentation can be accessed on osg.com at the Investor Relations tab and then click on the join on the webcast. I'd like to introduce you to the other members of the Board of Directors who are present virtually. Sam