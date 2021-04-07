Q4 2020 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 07, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this call on the presentation of our 2020 fourth quarter and full year results and for allowing us to provide additional commentary and insight into the current state of our businesses and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. As usual, Dick Trueblood, Molly Arcia and Princeton McFarland are joining me on this presentation.



To start, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our website regarding forward-looking statements, estimates and other information that may be provided during the course