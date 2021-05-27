May 27, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Douglas D. Wheat - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, stockholders, friends and employees of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. I am Doug Wheat, Chairman of the Board. On behalf of OSG, I welcome you to our 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. I recognize that the unprecedented circumstances impacting all of us as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused us to adapt to the challenges resulting from this virus. And I appreciate you all joining the OSG's annual meeting virtually.



Our presentation is accompanied by slides, if you wish to follow along. The slide presentation can be accessed on osg.com at the Investor Relations tab and click on Join the Webcast. We are on Slide #2. I'd like to introduce you to the other members of the Board of Directors who are present virtually.



Sam Norton, also OSG's President and Chief Executive Officer; Rebecca DeLaet, Joseph Kronsberg, Anja Manuel, Pat Reddy, Julie Silcock and Gene Taylor. All the OSG executive officers are also with us today: Dick Trueblood, VP and Chief Financial