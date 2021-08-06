Q2 2021 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Overseas Shipholding Group Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Norton, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Sarah. Good morning. Thank you all for joining Dick Trueblood and me on this call for the presentation of our 2021 second quarter results and for allowing us to provide additional commentary and insight on the current state of our businesses and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. As usual, Molly Arcia and Princeton McFarland are participating with us on this presentation.



To start, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our website regarding forward-looking statements, estimates and other information that may be provided during the course of this call. The contents of that narrative are an important part of