Jun 01, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders Vertical. My name is Victoria, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'll now pass over to your host, Doug Wheat. Please go ahead.



Douglas D. Wheat - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you, Victoria. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, stockholders, friends and employees of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. I'm Doug Wheat, Chairman of the Board. On behalf of OSG, I welcome you to our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I appreciate your joining OSG's annual meeting virtually. Our presentation is accompanied by slides if you wish to follow along. The slide presentation can be accessed on osg.com at the Investor Relations tab, then click on joining the webcast.



We are on Slide #2. I'd like to introduce you to the other members of the Board of Directors who are present virtually; Sam Norton, also OSG's President and Chief Executive Officer; Rebecca DeLaet, Joseph Kronsberg, Anja Manuel,