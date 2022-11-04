Q3 2022 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Adam. It's a beautiful morning here in Tampa, Florida, providing an appropriate backdrop for Dick Trueblood and I to share with you our presentation of OSG 2022 third quarter results. Thank you for listening in and for allowing us to share with you details as to the current state of our business and to other additional commentary and insight into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.



I would like to welcome in particular, regular participants on this call who have exhibited commendable patients in maintaining their interest in OSG during what has been a challenging emergence from the market disruptions occasioned by COVID-19. To start, I would