Q1 2023 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. My name is Frances, and I'll be your moderator today. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Sam Norton, President and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group.
Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Frances. Welcome, and thank you for listening in on this presentation of our financial results for the first quarter of 2023, and for allowing us to provide commentary on those results and additional color as to the current state of our business and opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. As usual, I'm joined in this presentation by our CFO, Dick Trueblood.
To start, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our website regarding forward-looking statements, estimates, and other information that may be provided during the course of this call. The contents
