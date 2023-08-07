Q2 2023 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Overseas Shipholding Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Norton, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Samuel H. Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Drew. Welcome, and thank you for listening in on this presentation of our financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and for allowing us to provide commentary on those results and additional color as to the current state of our business and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. As usual, I am joined in this presentation by our CFO, Dick Trueblood.
To start, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our website regarding forward-looking statements, estimates and other information that may be provided during the course of this call. The contents of that narrative are an important part of this
