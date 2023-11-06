Q3 2023 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, and thank you for joining our presentation of OSG's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and for allowing us to provide commentary on those results and additional color is the current state of our business and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.



As usual, I am joined in this presentation by our CFO, Dick Trueblood. Start, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our website, regarding forward-looking statements, estimates and other information that may be provided during the course of this call. The contents of that narrative are an important part of this