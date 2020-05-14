Q1 2020 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Alm. Brand Interim Report First Quarter of 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present Lars Holm. Please begin.



Lars Holm - Alm. Brand A/S-First VP&Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for taking the time to join us on this call on Alm. Brand's results for the first quarter of 2020. As said, my name is Lars Holm, and I'm heading the Investor Relations department at Alm. Brand. And with me today, I have CEO, Rasmus Werner Nielsen; and Senior IR Officer, Mikael Bo Larsen.



As usual, we're going to take some time to highlight the results for this quarter. And after this, we're going to hand over the phone to you, so we can have a Q&A session. And with this, I hand over the microphone to you, Rasmus.



Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Lars, and good morning, everybody. This