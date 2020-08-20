Half Year 2020 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Alm. Brand Interim Report Second Quarter of 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Rasmus Werner Nielsen. Please begin.



Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of the Management Board



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for taking the time to join me on this call on the Alm. Brand's result for the second quarter of 2020.



At my side, I have Head of Investor Relations, Lars Holm.



3 weeks ago, we made an announcement with an upgrade of our guidance for the full year. And at the same time, we provided you with a preliminary half year result. Today, we are here to review the full set of results and giving you some more detail on how our business is performing. It's been a special quarter with a busy agenda, not just because of the COVID-19, but also because we have a lot of things that we want to develop within our group.



Please turn to Slide 2. The results in the quarter were very strong with positive development