Q1 2021 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Alm. Brand Interim report First Quarter of 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Rasmus Werner Nielsen. Speaker, please begin.



Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of the Management Board



Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us on this call on Alm. Brand results for the first quarter of 2021. I'm here with our CFO, Andreas and Head of IR, Mikael. Let me begin by stating that I'm satisfied with the results we have announced today, both in terms of the earnings that we have made and the progress that we have achieved in the first 3 months of the year related to further improving the core of our business at building a company fit for the future. Please turn to Slide 2. As you well know, following the structural changes that we made to our business last year, our focus this year is to make the core of our business more efficient, i.e., streamlining the operational processes and to meet more customers.



However, COVID-19 still increased