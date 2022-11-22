ALM. Brand A/S Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Mads Thinggaard - Alm. Brand A/S-Head of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today on our Capital Markets Update. As Head of Investor Relations, I have been very much looking forward to welcoming you all today, and of course, also a very warm welcome to all of you following us on the live webcast. I'm sure that we will have a good time the next couple of hours.



We have put together an interesting program that will first take you through the status of our group, what we have already accomplished and what we are set to do in the next couple of years. Next, we will present our business plan and look into what we are calling our financial performance battle. This will lead to the presentation of our new financial targets for 2025. And after a short summary, we will be ready to take your questions 1.5 hour from now.



To cover all this, we have our speakers: Rasmus, who will present both the big overview but also the concluding remarks. We have Andreas, who will do all the technical stuff, and then we have -- technical financial stuff. And then we