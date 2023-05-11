Q1 2023 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-Group CEO - EVP of Staff Functions & Member of the Management Board



Good morning, and welcome to Alm. Brand Group's First Quarter of 2023 Conference Call. I'm [Rasmus Werner Nielsen] and as usual, I have with me today, our CFO, Andreas Madsen; and our IR team with Mads Thinggaard and Mikael Bo Larsen. Before we go into the details of the quarter, I would like to comment on some of the trends that we see in the market. One of the motivations for our acquisition of Codan was to achieve larger scale. As we push forward, it has become even more clear that it was the right step for Alm. Brand. The alternative would have been challenging. And surely in a year like 2022, it has become very clear that there has been winners and losers in our industry.