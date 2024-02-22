Feb 22, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT

Patrick David Cunningham - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Patrick Cunningham. I'm the North America chemicals analyst here at Citi. Today, I'm joined -- excited to be joined by Air Products, one of the world's leading industrial gas companies, which operates regionally and sells atmospheric gases, process gases and syngas to a broad range of end customers across a number of different end markets.



So Air Products is a substantial growth strategy centered around clean hydrogen projects to support the energy transition. To talk about these topics, I'm joined today by Dr. Samir Serhan, COO of Air Products. Dr. Serhan has decades of experience in industrial gases and joined APD in 2016 as EVP, leading technology, engineering, project execution, procurement, manufacturing, construction and start-up organizations and now has global responsibility for the operational business and project execution with P&L accountability for Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa, Middle East and India.



Also on my far left, I'm joined by Sidd Manjeshwar,