Q2 2022 Ondas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Eric Ashley Brock - Ondas Holdings Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning. It's a pleasure to welcome you to our conference call. I'm happy to be joined today by our Stewart Kantor, the Founder and President of Ondas Networks; and Reese Mozer, American Robotics Founder and CEO. I want to note that due to scheduling in international travel conflicts, Derek Reisfield, our President and CFO is unable to participate in today's call. I will handle the financial review in his place.



I'm going to start to call by emphasizing that business is on track at Ondas and the technology base leadership positions we are staking out in critical infrastructure and services markets continues to strengthen. Ondas Networks continues to make advances with the Class I rails on the