Feb 20, 2024 / 07:10PM GMT

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of United States Equity Research & Head of North American Banks Research



Next up, we have Robin Vince, President and CEO of BNY Mellon. I told you I wouldn't mess it up. So here you go.



But before we sort of get into the Q&A, I do want to talk about just in terms of when we look at BNY Mellon, and I think Robin joined the bank in 2020, became CEO about 15 months ago, October of 2022.



Robin Antony Vince;President and CEO -



That's right.



Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of United States Equity Research & Head of North American Banks Research



It's been, in our view, when we're talking to investors, I think there is a bit of an under-the-radar turnaround that's going on at BNY Mellon. And I think Robin and Dermot, the CFO, and the rest of the team is leading the charge on it. So personally, when we speak to investors, I think there's a lot of excitement around just the narrative shift