Sep 14, 2022 / 07:10PM GMT

Shai Novik - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. - Executive Chairman



All right. Hi, everyone. Thanks for coming. And for those watching through the webcast, my name is Shai Novik, Executive Chairman of Enlivex Therapeutics.



So obviously, this presentation is governed by our forward-looking statements as filed with the SEC.



So just in terms of a positioning, Enlivex, if you kind of think about cell therapy and the history of cell therapy and the more recent history of successful cell therapies, you're talking about probably 2014 with Juno and Kite and successes in clinical trials in blood cancers with engineered T-cells, changing the landscape of -- for patients with some blood cancers that were not previously treated.



And this first-generation had obviously some limitations, mainly the sales being autologous, the manufacturing platform not really scalable, leading to very high cost of goods and really centered around engineered T-cells.



And then with all the excitement, everybody ran to try engineered T-cells in other types of cancers because as we all know, blood cancers