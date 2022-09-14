Sep 14, 2022 / 07:10PM GMT
Shai Novik - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. - Executive Chairman
All right. Hi, everyone. Thanks for coming. And for those watching through the webcast, my name is Shai Novik, Executive Chairman of Enlivex Therapeutics.
So obviously, this presentation is governed by our forward-looking statements as filed with the SEC.
So just in terms of a positioning, Enlivex, if you kind of think about cell therapy and the history of cell therapy and the more recent history of successful cell therapies, you're talking about probably 2014 with Juno and Kite and successes in clinical trials in blood cancers with engineered T-cells, changing the landscape of -- for patients with some blood cancers that were not previously treated.
And this first-generation had obviously some limitations, mainly the sales being autologous, the manufacturing platform not really scalable, leading to very high cost of goods and really centered around engineered T-cells.
And then with all the excitement, everybody ran to try engineered T-cells in other types of cancers because as we all know, blood cancers
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd at Robert W Baird Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 14, 2022 / 07:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...