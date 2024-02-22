Feb 22, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Next up, I'm happy to welcome Clorox back to the CAGNY stage. It's certainly been an eventful few years for Clorox to say the least, but the company continues to prove out its resilience, durability and operational prowess as they've navigated a demand normalization in several categories following the COVID boom, not to mention a malicious cyber attack, after which they quickly recovered shelf space at key retail partners along with consumer demand after some initial disruption.



They also continue to make substantial progress in rebuilding profitability back to pre-COVID margin levels, all while reinvesting in the business to support long-term goals. With these disruptions increasingly cleaned up, its core capabilities are beginning to shine through, driving strong top and bottom line growth via its IGNITE strategy.



Here with us today, we have Chair and CEO, Linda Rendle; and CFO, Kevin Jacobsen. With that, I'll pass it to Linda.



Linda Rendle - The Clorox Company - CEO & Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. [Andrew], thank you