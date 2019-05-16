Q1 2019 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from the team of Deutsche EuroShop. This is Wilhelm Wellner speaking, and today I would like to present you our results for the first 3 months of financial year 2019. I'm in this call together with my colleague, Olaf Borkers; and Patrick Kiss, our Head of IR.



Introduction. I would like to start with operation at the retail turnover of our tenants and the split-up by segments starting on Slide 2. The retailers in our centers started with relatively mixed picture into the year 2019. As we had some special effects in Q1 2019, it is difficult to compare the turnover with our retailers with Q1 2018. The most important effect here was Easter and the corresponding