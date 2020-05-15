May 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Q1 2020 results call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Wilhelm Wellner. Please go ahead.
Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Ladies and gentlemen, a good and healthy, good morning from Hamburg. This is Wilhelm Wellner speaking. I'm here together with my colleague, Olaf Borkers and Nicolas Lissner.
Today, we want to present to you our results for the first 3 months of 2020. But as it is of major interest and importance, we are starting with an update of the current situation for our portfolio. As all of you surely follow the daily news, I will have seen that many jurisdictions in Europe have slowly started to open up from the lockdown and started their way to normality, a new normality, as it is set by many experts. The first shop openings we saw since 20th of April and some of the German federal states. However, such openings were still
Q1 2020 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...