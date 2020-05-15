Q1 2020 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Q1 2020 results call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Wilhelm Wellner. Please go ahead.



Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, a good and healthy, good morning from Hamburg. This is Wilhelm Wellner speaking. I'm here together with my colleague, Olaf Borkers and Nicolas Lissner.



Today, we want to present to you our results for the first 3 months of 2020. But as it is of major interest and importance, we are starting with an update of the current situation for our portfolio. As all of you surely follow the daily news, I will have seen that many jurisdictions in Europe have slowly started to open up from the lockdown and started their way to normality, a new normality, as it is set by many experts. The first shop openings we saw since 20th of April and some of the German federal states. However, such openings were still