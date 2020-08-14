Q2 2020 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from Hamburg. This is the team from Deutsche EuroShop, and I'm here together with our CFO, Olaf Borkers; and Patrick Kiss, our Head of Investor Relations. Today, we present you our results for the first half year of 2020, and we'll inform you about the situation in our centers. For sure, you will continue to follow the news and general developments around the corona pandemic over the last weeks and the impact on the economy, the behavior of people and very important directly for our retailers and indirectly for us, the price consumption. You, as well as our regular customer, will surely experience the big improvements after the lockdown in that respect.



Firstly, and most