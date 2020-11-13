Nov 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thanks for joining the 9-month 2020 results. (Operator Instructions). And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Wilhelm Wellner. Please go ahead, sir.
Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from the team of Deutsche EuroShop in Hamburg. I'm here on this call with our CFO, Olaf Borkers and our Investor Relations team. Today, we'll present you our results for the first 9 months of 2020 and will inform you about the situation in our centers.
First of all, I would like to report to you the -- given the extraordinary circumstances, very respectable rebound of Deutsche Euroshop's operational numbers since the start of a pandemic up to the third quarter and well into the autumn. After that, I will inform you about the latest developments in our portfolio countries after the resurgence of the pandemic. Unfortunately, as you will surely be aware of, our centers are again
Q3 2020 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...