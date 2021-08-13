Q2 2021 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from Hamburg. This is the team of Deutsche EuroShop, and I'm here on this call with our CFO, Olaf Borkers; and our Investor Relations team. Thank you for joining us. We'll present you the results for the first 6 months of 2021, and we'll give you an update on the situation in our centers.



Before we take a look on the financials and come to an outlook, let me first start with a look back on the last 16 months of the pandemic. This is important to put all numbers and information that are contained in the half year report and in this call