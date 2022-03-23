Mar 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from the team of Deutsche EuroShop in Hamburg. With me in this call are our CFO, Olaf Borkers; and our Investor Relations team. Thank you for attending the presentation of our prelims of 2021 and an update on the situation in our centers and on the development of the Deutsche EuroShop group.



Before we start, one hint, you might hear from my voice that I caught a flu. I hope my voice is making it through the call. If not, I will hand over to my colleague Olaf Borkers, and he