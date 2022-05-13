Q1 2022 Deutsche EuroShop AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Natalie, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the quarterly statement of the first 3 months of 2022.
Business information transparency is very important for DES. For this reason, this conference call will be recorded and shared on the Internet. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to the sole Director of Deutsche EuroShop, Mr. Olaf Borkers. Please go ahead.
Olaf G. Borkers - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board
Thank you, Natalie. Hello, good morning from the team of Deutsche EuroShop in Hamburg. With me the call is our Investor Relations team. As you will have noticed, my colleague Wilhelm Wellner is currently taking a break for health reasons. However, he will certainly be listening to us today, and we wish him a speedy recovery. Wilhelm, we wish you all the best.
Thank you for attending the presentation of our results for the first 3 months of 2022 with an update on the situation in our centers, and
